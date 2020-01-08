Watford, Manning help LSU grab thriller over Arkansas

Trendon Watford made a three-point play and Charles Manning blocked two field goal attempts in the final seconds as LSU defeated Arkansas 79-77 in a Southeastern Conference game.

The lead changed hands eight times in the final six minutes. Watford put the Tigers (10-4, 2-0) ahead 76-74 with a three-point play with 32 seconds remaining in the game. The Razorbacks (12-2, 1-1) regained the lead on a three-point play by Isaiah Joe with 21 seconds to play. Watford made his second three-point play with eight seconds to play.

Arkansas had two shots at a game-winning 3-pointer, but Manning blocked both – one by Joe and one by Desi Sills.

