Waynesville students protest at high school over district's virtual learning curriculum

Feeling overworked and unheard, students in Waynesville made sure the school district got their message on Wednesday morning.

"We have tried multiple times to talk to them, and they have not listened to us," said sophomore Mallory Echelberry.

Echelberry said the school is assigning so much 'busy work,' to students during the stay-at-home order, it's actually hurting them.

"We're doing more work now than we would ever in the eight hours of school," Echelberry added.

Cole Nichols, a Waynesville senior, agreed. He said teachers sometimes get behind on interacting with the students because of the amount of work.

"It might be a couple hours, it might be a couple days," Nichols said. "They're all trying to help us along the way, but with so much work being assigned and so many students, it's kind of really hard to keep up."

Waynesville Superintendent Dr. Brian Henry acknowledges when virtual learning started, there was a lot of work being handed out.

"We needed to back some of those assignments back, which has occurred. Typically, when we talk to students, we'll hear anywhere from three to four hours is on average, but there are some students that struggle with that," Henry said.

Other districts, including Springfield Public Schools, adopted a "do no harm" policy, meaning grades can only improve, not drop.

"I think if we do a "Do No Harm" system, then people would be more willing to do the work instead of 'If I fail this test, I know I'm going to fail, so why do it," Echelberry said.

Henry said there are some issues with that policy.

"It may get you through this point, but eventually you're going to have to go back and say, what about these kids who failed third quarter, and that's one of the highest failure rates, what are we going to do with them now? If they don't get it in the fourth quarter, they will have failed," Henry said.

Echelberry said she's still proud to be a Waynesville student, but feels what the district is doing is not okay.

"I still need this education," Echelberry said. "But, the education we're given is not what I need."

The district is offering a pass/fail option instead of letter grades for classes. It also scaled back work to four hours per day, with Fridays as a "catch up" day.

Henry is encouraging students and parents to talk with individual teachers if they need more help.