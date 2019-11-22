We checked out Thanksgiving prices, here are ways to save money

You can save time and not break the budget when shopping for Thanksgiving Day.

Before doing your holiday shopping check to see if stores have any apps. Grocery stores like Harter House offers coupons to those who download the app.

Walmart also helps you shop with its mobile app. Instead of searching through the aisles, you can simply type in what item you are looking for and it will take you right to it.

If you want to save time on shopping and cooking, Lucky’s lets you order your full Thanksgiving meal ready to serve from their website.

When you are shopping, don’t let good turkey prices fool you. Some stores will take a loss on the bird because they know shoppers will just do all of their shopping in one place.

Consider picking up your turkey at a store with the lowest prices and then going to another store to pick up your sides.

If you can wait to buy groceries, prices will go down closer to the actual holiday. But beware, there may be slim pickings when it comes to certain products.

