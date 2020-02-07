Wear Red Day brings attention to cardiovascular health

It's National Wear Red Day. The American Heart Association wants to see everyone wearing red to draw attention to cardiovascular diseases and stroke. One of our own here at KY3, Robert Hahn, had his own heart scare just last year.

"Five months ago, what first felt like heartburn, turned into nausea and body sweats," said KY3's Robert Hahn. "At that point, I knew it wasn't, just heartburn so I decided to call 911."

It wasn't much later that medics whisked him into the cath lab at Mercy Hospital in Springfield.

"When we saw, you know, the massive blockage that you had," said Stephanie Franklin, Nurse Practitioner in Acute Care at Mercy Hospital. "I think we were all a little bit surprised."

Hahn was too. He didn't think I'd have a heart attack at age 49. But heart disease doesn't always care about your age. For Krista Andrews, she was diagnosed with Bradycardia - causing her heart to beat too slowly.

"I just started having some symptoms of tightness in the chest and shortness of breath, mainly while I was taking the dogs for a walk," said Andrews. "I was 47 years old, I didn't think that there could be anything really seriously wrong with me."

But her heart rate was so low, she now relies on a pacemaker to live.

"We work so hard at the American Heart Association," began Peggy Scott, Communications Coordinator for the American Heart Association. "To educate and to raise money for research to make differences in people's lives."

Krista is very thankful for the work of the American Heart Association.

The group actually helped develop the concept behind the pacemaker in her body.

"The research that they've done." said Andrews. "Because without them, again, I wouldn't be here."

Hahn is also thankful to still be here. Remembering what a friend told him many years ago, to enjoy life... saying, "enjoy the process."

"Now I completely embrace what he was saying that many years ago, to enjoy the process," said Hahn. "And so that's what I plan to do from here on out."

"When we see patients coming out, survivors, and they're making the changes to have a longer healthier life," said Scott. "It's really our ultimate goal."

"There is no more gratifying feeling than that, right there," said Franklin. "It is the most amazing feeling in the world to save someone's life."

"You're thankful for the little things, um, you know, not only do I wanna do those bigger things that I maybe put off thinking I had all the time in the world," Andrews began. "But I just, I don't sweat the small stuff as much."

Every 40 seconds, someone in the United States has a heart attack. Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer in the U.S. The American Heart Association says 80% of that is preventable through not smoking, changes in diet and exercise.