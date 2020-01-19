Webb City man killed, vehicle overturns in Newton County

A Webb City man died after his vehicle overturned in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The Highway Patrol reports the driver went off the right side of a roadway and overturned on I-49, two miles north of Neosho.

Gregory Lumpkins, 47, was identified as the victim. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner. The Highway Patrol says his family has been notified.

It's unclear when the crash happened, but the Highway Patrol reported the crash around 9:15 a.m. Sunday.