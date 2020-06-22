Webster County Health Department announces county's first COVID-19 death

The Webster County Health Department announced its first death related to COVID-19.

Health leaders did not release any information about the patient.

Health leaders also announced two more cases of the coronavirus, both connected to each other. Close contacts continue to be identified and contacted as the investigation continues. The county reports 22 cases.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever, sore throat, chills, muscle, shortness of breath, and/or loss of taste or smell. If you experience any of these symptoms, you should contact your primary care physician to determine if testing is necessary.