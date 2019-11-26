Webster County, Mo. Sheriff's Office investigates body found locked inside a freezer

Webster County deputies arrested a man for the death of his wife, then storing her body in a freezer.

Sheriff Roye Cole says the freezer was found in an abandoned storage unit Monday in Marshfield. The storage unit had a lock. The body had been there for four years. The freezer had been running.

Deputies say they arrested the husband Tuesday after a sting operation. Sheriff Cole says he is from Marshfield. He tells KY3 News the suspect admitted to killing his wife at their home, then locked the body in the freezer. They believe it was a domestic dispute that led to the woman's death.

Investigators say they are still working to confirm the identify of the woman. Sheriff Cole says he does not believe she was reported missing at any time.

