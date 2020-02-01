Webster County Sheriff seeks person of interest after man shot Friday near Marshfield

The Webster County Sheriff's Office ask for the public's help finding a person of interest in connection to a shooting near Marshfield on Friday.

Sheriff Roye Cole is looking for Michael Griffin. Authorities found Griffin's truck abandoned south of State Highway U while investigating the shooting.

Griffin is believed to be armed and dangerous, according to Cole.

A man was airlifted to a hospital Friday after being shot in the head. He is currently battling life-threatening injuries.

Authorities responded to a shots fired call east of Marshfield around 4 p.m. Investigators believe the suspect and victim knew each other, and drugs may have possibly been involved.

The Webster County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol were among the agencies investigating Friday night.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.