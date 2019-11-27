Webster County prosecutor charges man for killing wife with hammer, stuffing body in freezer

The Webster County prosecutor filed murder charges against a Marshfield, Mo. man after authorities found his wife's body in a freezer.

Larry Dinwiddle is jailed on charges of second-degree murder, abandoning a corpse and armed criminal action. Dinwiddie faces life in prison if convicted.

Investigators say they found the body of Dinwiddie's wife Cynthia locked in a freezer in an abandoned storage unit Monday in Marshfield. The freezer was locked and running. Detectives say he stuff the body in there in 2015.

Deputies arrested Dinwiddie Tuesday after a sting operation. Officers say they tricked Dinwiddie to return to the storage unit by asking him to fix the freezer that was not working. When Dinwiddie showed up with friends, officers then arrested him at the storage unit.

Detectives say this was a case of domestic abuse. Investigators say Dinwiddie admitted to killing Cynthia with a hammer after an argument inside the home. In the interview, detectives say Dinwiddie did not know what to do with the body, so he put her in the freezer. Dinwiddie said he and his wife were the only two inside the home. When asked why he kept her in there for so long, officers say he told them because he did not know what to do with her body.

Webster County Sheriff Roye Cole says there was never a missing persons case filed for Cynthia Dinwiddie.