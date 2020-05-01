Webster County woman reflects on living in Sweden during the pandemic

Sweden is one of the only countries that hasn't gone under lockdown to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Amber Cook, a Webster County woman, has been living and working in that country for the last several years. She said her American roots have given her a unique perspective on the coronavirus pandemic.

"I get two views," Cook said. "If I were just a Swede and always living here, I probably wouldn't question it either. My partner doesn't question it at all. But, since I know that in Webster County and the Springfield area [and] the schools are closed, it makes me wonder, what's right?"

Her sister Sarah Cook said, because of the downtime, the family has had while staying at home together near Seymour. They have had a lot more time to video chat with Amber.

"We've talked, not a ton, but just kind of in general on our Sunday conversations on how our lives have been different or the same. I feel like our lives have changed a lot more than hers has," Sarah said. "But, I'm not sure what's good and what's bad, but there's some differences."

Cook said restaurants and churches are still open in Sweden right now, but gatherings are limited to 50 people. Although citizens are not forced to stay at home, she said they are encouraged to socially distance themselves.

"When we go grocery shopping the doors are recommending that you hold distance about a meter and a half apart," Cook said. "So, there's little signs on the floors to remind you and signs on the doors."

Her partner Rickard has Type 1 Diabetes and would be considered high risk for the virus, but is still going to work as a school social worker.

"As I've understood, kids are very rarely getting very sick," Cook said . "At the same time, I think they're still carriers, so it makes me a little bit nervous when he's there at the school every day."

She said while schools are still open, some parents have decided to keep their children home.

"I was talking to some of my colleagues the other day and they were saying the number of kids who weren't in school, their parents were keeping them home from school, their parents were immigrants, they weren't Swedes," Cook said. "I could understand that to some extent and I could relate to that really well because it makes sense to me, if you are a Swede, you trust the system. They have a really good system."

Cook herself has been staying home on maternity leave with her daughter Sofia. Just before travel was halted in the US, her mom and grandma had a chance to visit, but her dad and sister were patiently waiting to meet Cook's daughter this summer.

"I think with a baby, it changes things. I think her being aware that we're not able to be a part it hurts and disappoints us and I think it hurts and disappoints her," said her dad Greg Cook. "But, life will go on and we'll catch up later and it'll all be fine."

Cook did have to cancel her trip to the United States this summer. She said leaders have advised them to expect to continue social distancing through the end of the year.