Weekend storms topple trees, crush car near Lanton, Mo.

A Howell County family is counting their blessings tonight after strong winds from a weekend storm toppled trees all around their home.

They weren't hurt, their house suffered minor damage but Saturday winds left them without a ride.

It was just before 11 on Saturday night, when the Arvidson family was inside their home and felt a noticeable change to the air pressure inside their house. Within seconds, as they started to run towards the basement, a massive tree came crashing down, crushing their car, even making contact with the back of their home.

"We got lucky. Someone was watching over us that day," Jeremy Arvidson told KY3.

The National Weather Service in Springfield says winds were gusting between 60 and 65 miles per hour.

"You could feel the pressure and everything just lift you up. And it was just like, something bad is about to happen, we've got to go," Arvidson added.

He was right.

The family's car was flattened.

Inside were Jeremy's wallet, food stamp card, and car seats for the kids.

The force of the impact, sent one of the tail lights flying.

"It sounded like someone stepping on a soda can and it was just, crunch and that was it," Arvidson explained.

Winds uprooted three large trees, ripped shingles off the family's home, picked up and moved a large propane tank and sent tires flying through the air - lodging one in a barbwire fence.

Luckily, the family wasn't hurt but the tree did cause some minor damage to the back of the home.

Arvidson says roof damage is causing leaks in the kitchen.

With large trees falling all around, the outcome could've been deadly.

"It kind of haunts me cause the slightest difference could have changed everything," Arvidson exclaimed.

Arvidson also lost his job because he wasn't able to make it in to work.

Cleanup will begin soon and likely take several weeks.