Welcome Rally details announced for Springfield's Home for the Holidays event

Mayor Ken McClure, along with the City of Springfield, is asking you to join in welcoming the service members of Fort Leonard Wood to Springfield on Monday, December 23 for the inaugural Home for the Holidays event.

The Home for the Holidays event is giving the service members of Fort Leonard Wood a chance to get off base for a day of holiday fun. Every year there are hundreds of service members who, for one reason or another, cannot make it home for the holidays. When Mayor Ken McClure learned this, a veteran himself, he knew he wanted to help and created the event.

Home for the Holidays will include a mayoral proclamation and Welcome Rally, entertainment at various Springfield venues, a “Taste of Springfield” buffet dinner and conclude with a musical performance.

The public is invited to the Welcome Rally. The Welcome Rally is going to be held at Bass Pro Shops, which is located at 1935 South Campbell Avenue in Springfield. Seven charter buses filled with men and woman from Fort Leonard Wood are expected to arrive to Bass Pro Shops at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 23.

The Welcome Rally is the only portion of the event that is open to the public.

For those looking to donate to the event, they can follow the link for the SGF Home for the Holidays web page.