"We'll miss you. You'll be forever engraved in our hearts." Friends remember West Plains man killed in shooting

Family, friends and loved ones said goodbye to Richard Kuntz Saturday afternoon. Kuntz was one of the two people shot and killed earlier in the week in West Plains.

"He liked to be called bass player. When he would sign things, he would always sign it as bass player," John Baker told KY3.

Richard Kuntz, or Richy, as his friends knew him, loved skateboarding, writing and playing music and being a goofball.

"I thought I was goofy until I met Richy. He showed me what being a real goofball was all about," Baker added.

Richy joined John and Sara Baker's band last summer.

The Baker's say he was the hardest working and most talented bass player they ever came across.

"I sent him a list of 60 or 70 songs, Baker explained. He learns 25 of them in two days. I mean two days, he had gotten 25 done. He played the whole show with us. He had never played with us before. Played the whole show. Everybody clapped. We got tips. It was great. At that moment, we knew that he was apart of the family."

Friends say that Richy was dating 28-year-old Frankie Ziegler at the time the two were gunned down in their car.

"From all we saw, they were in love," Baker exclaimed.

Law enforcement in Arkansas and Missouri worked together and within days, three people were arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

"Grateful that justice prevailed so quickly because you just don't get that everywhere, all the time," Baker said.

The Bakers say they will honor Richy going forward with the music he loved so dearly.

"I love you. I'm so grateful for the work that you put in to our project. We want you to know that we're going to continue from here...it may take time, but we will continue and we'll do everything we can to make this project successful in your honor. We love you brother. We'll miss you. You'll be forever engraved in our hearts," the Bakers said.

As for Frankie Ziegler - there was a private celebration of life in her honor Saturday in West Plains.

There are additional services this coming week in Eminence.

