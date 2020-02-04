Wendy’s to start serving breakfast nationwide in March

Wendy’s will start serving breakfast nationwide March 2.

The breakfast menu will bring a fresh twist on some Wendy’s fan favorites and will feature items like the Breakfast Baconator, Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit and Frosty-ccino.

“People deserve a delicious, affordable and higher quality breakfast than what they’re currently getting, so that’s exactly what we’re going to serve when Wendy’s launches breakfast nationally on March 2,” Kurt Kane, President, U.S. and Chief Commercial Officer of The Wendy’s Company said in a press release. “Our crew will be hand-cracking fresh eggs on all our breakfast sandwiches and leaning into the quality ingredients that have long set Wendy’s apart from the competition. We’ve crafted unique sandwiches that will leave you craving another, like the Breakfast Baconator, which features a fresh-cracked egg, signature sausage patty and six strips of Applewood smoked bacon.”

Wendy’s also made the announcement on Twitter. Wendy’s says the account will become a “morning person” and release content during peak morning hours starting Feb. 5.

Yeah, we wouldn't wake up for your breakfast either. Don’t worry, on 3/2 there will be something worth waking up for. #WendysBreakfast pic.twitter.com/zeh1gmX0A8 — Wendy's (@Wendys) February 4, 2020

Wendy’s teased the first piece of morning content on Tuesday with a tweet saying that it will show a former McDonald’s chef “what breakfast is supposed to taste like.”

Tomorrow morning, we show former McDonald’s Chef @Mike_Haracz what breakfast is supposed to taste like. Brace yourself for #WendysBreakfast. pic.twitter.com/fhIFOWnQ2U — Wendy's (@Wendys) February 4, 2020

Wendy’s was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio.

