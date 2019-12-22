West Central Springfield neighbors fed up with crime, create neighborhood watch

Those living in a West Central Springfield neighborhood said they are fed up. They are working with Springfield Police to become part of the neighborhood watch program in an effort to cut down crime in their area.

Tori Retzloff and her husband moved to West Central Springfield one week ago.

"It's definitely amazing how your neighbors can impact a lot," she said.

Retzloff's car was stolen out of her own driveway Thursday morning.

"We move into this new house and this happens," she said.

Retzloff said the thief took her husbands expensive camera, among other things, before dropping it off a few blocks down the road.

Neighbor Deanna Fagan said people in the neighborhood have been keeping an eye out for each other's things already, but decided it was time to take the next step by training for the Neighborhood Watch program with Springfield police.

"My dog and I walk all the time," Fagan said. "When we first started we took a map and we mapped out the areas we wanted to patrol and I go from here to for to grand and back to here."

Retzloff said her neighbors called the police when they saw the man drive away in her car.

"While he was driving off my husband had the handle on the door," she said. "While that was happening, he was drug down the road and he has now a broken hand."

Retzloff said she and her husband are considering joining the watch as well.

"We're going to start going to the meetings and get these people off the street and out of our neighborhood," she said.

Fagan said she hopes the program expands.

"We had about 15 or 16 people there and we need more than that," she said. "West Central expands from Grand to Chestnut Expressway [and] Kansas Expressway to Jefferson and all we have is people right here in the main area."

If you would like to get your own neighborhood involved in the neighborhood watch program contact officer Mark Preibe with the Springfield Police Department.