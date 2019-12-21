West Plains, Mo. Christmas light display spreads holiday cheer, wows onlookers

The weekend before Christmas is a great time to enjoy the company of family and friends while driving around town looking at Christmas lights. In West Plains, there is a house that catches everyone's eyes.

The Griswolds - that's just one nickname Stephanie and Robert Ball have been given by the people that love checking out there Christmas light display each year. This is the couple's 7th year going all out and each year they add something new, so the show just keeps getting better and better.

"It's awesome. It's probably the best one in town....by far," Michael Parrish told KY3.

It's a show you can't miss.

One that took nearly a week to completely set up.

"We've got roughly about 20,000....30,000 lights," Robert Ball said.

Inflatables, Christmas trees of all colors and sizes, lights hugging handmade trees and arches - all dancing to music.

"It's eight songs, so it's about 35 or 40 minute long actual show," Stephanie Ball explained.

This year, the couple added thousands of lights to the roof.

Each strand meticulously spaced.

"They're exactly 15 inches apart, Robert Ball exclaimed. I wanted to make it look good and they're straight. There's 32 strands of lights up there and they're all with the program."

On any given night, cars line up across from the home, taking in all it has to offer.

"We love it. We've been in town for a couple of years and we enjoy doing it every year. It's cool," Michael Parrish added.

Folks can tune in to 88.1 FM for some holiday classics.

"We love the music. It's like classic Christmas music. I like the lights," the Parrish family told KY3.

Spreading holiday cheer and putting smiles on faces of adults and children.

"I like the pretty lights and I'm a huge fan of decorating for holidays. I like seeing people come around here, drive around and look at that. It gives a lot of joy and everything to the neighborhood. We get to hear the little kids. We can hear them outside singing with the songs and things like that, so it makes it nice," the Balls said.

For the Parrish family, it's the perfect way to end a long day.

"We actually just got back from a long day of Christmas shopping in Springfield and this is an awesome way to relax with our family and spend some time."

If you would like to swing by and see it for yourself, Robert and Stephanie say the lights will be on until roughly 11 o'clock each night until Christmas.

The lights will come down after the new year.

