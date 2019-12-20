West Plains, Mo. City Council approve rate increase at city's transfer station

For those of you in West Plains, getting rid of unwanted trash and waste, will cost you a little bit more come the new year.

"We're not just raising our rates to be raising them, we're trying to do it to run more efficient, to provide the best service to the city that we can provide," City of West Plains Sanitation Supervisor Brent Lidgard told KY3.

Thursday night, city council approved a rate increase at the city's solid waste transfer station.

Since the transfer station opened 25 years ago, fees haven't increased by much.

"In 2017, we renewed our contract so we raised it from a $10 minimum that was already in place since 1994, to a $12 minimum and forty two dollars per ton," Lidgard explained.

The new increase puts the minimum at $15 and raises the fee for every ton of waste, to $45.

Businesses like ABC Carpet One in West Plains haul tons of scraps each month to the station.

Jonathan Hamby says the $3 increase is worth the convenience.

"What we're getting, it's definitely worth the extra that we are paying," Hamby noted.

The new revenue will allow the city to hire a fourth, full-time worker at the transfer station.

"We'll be able to stay open from 12 to 1 pm for lunch. That allows residents and big customers to come in, instead of having an hour to wait on us to get back from lunch," Lidgard exclaimed.

The increase will help the city buy new equipment for the transfer station as well as better fund the recycling program.

"Recycling with the economy the way it is right now - the recycle markets are volatile. They're low, Lidgard said. Cardboard is $40 per to and plastic and all that isn't worth a whole lot. So the expense that is accrued on picking up the recyclables, to keep stuff out of the landfill is high."

Other rates, such as the $5 fee for dropping off 500 pounds or less of limbs, will not change.

The new fees take effect on January 1st.