Ordinance could prohibit cell phone use while driving for teens in West Plains, Mo.

City leaders want to crack down on teens who drive while using their cell phones.

School days around 3:30, the streets around West Plains High School are packed with teen drivers.

On Monday night, West Plains City Council could pass an ordinance will prohibit anyone under the age of 21 from texting or using a hand held mobile device, while driving.

Parents are in full support.

They know it's dangerous, no matter how old you are.

"I think that's a good plan. There's been so many accidents with our teenagers lately," Eva Bettigrew told KY3.

According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, driver distraction is responsible for nearly 60 percent of teen crashes.

"It's very dangerous. I drive over the road. I own trucks and I see it all the time. I see people driving down the road and the accidents it's caused in the past. People lose their lives doing that," Parent of two teenagers Edwin Melvin said.

Teenagers say they understand how serious distracted driving is and welcome the new ordinance.

"I think we're well overdue for this type of thing to pass," West Plains senior Eli Cook explained.

"As a runner, a lot of times we're out on the roads and we'll see people texting and sometimes they won't see us until they are right up on us," West Plains senior Wesley Laughary added.

Both teens say it's easy to be distracted when you are with your friends.

"Even if you think it's just a quick, little text to your friend or to your parents, just to reply real quick or a simple Snapchat - it only takes a couple seconds to get your eyes of the road and end up hitting something," Laughary exclaimed.

"If I'm driving with a friend and I'm driving them around, I'll hand my phone to them and say hey, you can choose the song or whatever," Cook told KY3.

If the bill is approved, it will take effect right away.