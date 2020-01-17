West Plains, Mo. Police investigating hit and run involving school bus

West Plains Police are investigating a hit and run involving a motorcycle and a school bus.

Police are now asking for the public's help in catching the driver of the motorcycle.

Police say the bus was getting ready to make a left hand turn off of St. Louis Street, when it was hit.

The bus driver, told police she looked both directions at least twice before pulling out.

The bike hit the bus near the back wheels, on the drivers side and the driver didn't stick around to see if everyone was okay.

"We did have six students that were remaining on the bus, West Plains Schools Assistant Superintendent and Director of Transportation Dr. Luke Boyer said. There were no injuries. All the students were in good spirits. The bus driver immediately started contacting parents, making sure everybody was informed that the accident had happened."

Police believe the motorcycle driver was speeding and couldn't avoid hitting the bus.

"The damages indicates that it had laid-over on the right side. There was some heavy damage to the right side," Officer John Murrell explained.

The driver of the bike ran, possibly catching a getaway ride.

"Some witnesses that saw him walking around and then emergency personnel believe they saw him in the passenger seat of a vehicle that left the area before law enforcement arrived," Officer Murrell added.

Turns out, the motorcycle was reported stolen in West Plains back in March.

The bike, which originally was red, had been painted black and a few things had been removed from the motorcycle.

"Between then and yesterday, when it was recovered, the appearance had been altered," Officer Murrell stated.

If anyone has any information on the identity and or the whereabouts of the driver, you are urged to contact the West Plains Police Department or email at CrimeTips@westplains.net.

