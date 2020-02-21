West Plains, Mo. Police see a rise in property crimes in 2019

Police saw a rise in property crimes in 2019.

2019 was a very busy year for West Plains Police, with more than 22,000 calls for service and nearly 3,000 tickets handed out.

Of all those calls, there are three things that caught the police chief's eye -car thefts, larceny and burglary.

In 2019, nearly 100 people called West Plains police to say their cars had been stolen.

That's up from just 38 the year before.

"The things were striving for the public to do is to lock their cars. A lot of these vehicles were left unattended with keys in the vehicles or keys in ashtrays or things like that," West Plains Police Chief Stephen Monticelli told KY3.

The department worked nearly 500 cases of larceny or theft in 2019: about 50 more than 2018.

"For the most part, I mean there's no big violence here or anything. There is a lot of theft," Marie Taylor said.

Last summer, Midwest Mobile Imaging had medical equipment stolen from one of its work vans.

The van was likely unlocked at the time.

"We had an ultrasound machine and with that ultrasound machine, there is also a laptop that goes with it. Over $25,000," Taylor added.

Chief Stephen Monticelli says another stat he's keeping an eye on, is burglaries.

They rose from 96 in 2018 to around 125 last year.

"Again, that is not a large increase but for a city this size, that is something we want to concentrate efforts on," Monticelli explained.

Monticelli says the department is actively meeting with neighborhood residents to increase the number of neighborhood watch programs in the city.

"They are the eyes and ears of law enforcement. They help greatly with burglaries and larcenies and auto thefts and things like that, he said. It's great when you've got other neighbors watching over you property when you're not there and or call in suspicious activity that may be occurring in their neighborhoods."

Chief Monticelli says the department will be hiring three or four officers this year to get back to being fully-staffed.

The department has a new fleet of patrol cars that will be ready to hit the streets soon - they are painted white and black.

Monticelli says this is for better visibility.

Also, officers will be sporting new uniforms in the near future.

The department's full 2019 Uniform Crime Report will be finalized next month.

