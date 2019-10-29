West Plains, Mo. man honored for saving man's life after fiery crash

A West Plains man who saved a driver from a burning truck this summer received recognition Tuesday from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Troopers awarded Jeremy T. Adams with the MSHP's "Honorary Trooper Certificate" in a ceremony at the Troop G Headquarters in Willow Springs.

According to the MSHP, Adams' wife told him about a pickup truck crashed into a tree near Highway 160 in Howell County on June 30. Adams found the driver sitting alone and unresponsive inside the truck. The engine was on fire and it quickly spread to the cab.

Adams pulled the man out and carried him to safety across a wooded field. First responders took the man to an area hospital to treat him for dehydration and carbon monoxide poisoning.

The man could not remember the crash nor Adams pulling him from the burning vehicle.

"The quick and decisive actions of Mr. Adams averted a tragedy by saving the life of the driver," Sgt. Jeff Kinder wrote in a media release.