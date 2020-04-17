West Plains Police say burglaries are increasing; Urge public, business owners to report suspicious activity

Police in West Plains urging people to be vigilant and report suspicious activity after a man was arrested for breaking into a bank and church.

Some crimes are down during our stay at home order, but police in West Plains say burglaries are increasing.

They've investigated roughly 70 so far this year.

Police say thieves are mostly hitting closed down businesses and it's often the same criminal targeting more than one place.

Early Thursday morning alarms sounded at the West Plains Bank and Trust on West Broadway.

Cameras captured 45-year-old John Ray Roberts, smashing through the front door.

Police were then called to a second burglary at First Christian Church, where they say Roberts broke in and sprayed a fire extinguisher inside the church.

And investigators say it wasn't his first go-around.

"Basically wasn't even out for 12 hours before he committed his next burglary. He had posted bond on a warrant for burglary," West Plains Police Detective Bryan Brauer told KY3.

Detective Brauer says burglaries are up and most are at businesses closed during the pandemic.

"Most of them are just locally owned businesses that are closed down. It's during late night hours. Our officers are doing extra patrol," Det. Brauer added.

Police are telling business owners to check on their buildings often and report anything out of the ordinary.

"A lot of the times, we won't know if something happened or if its a window or something where entry was gained, Det. Brauer explained. So we do want our business owners to check on their property and contact us if they see anything that's out of the ordinary or anybody out of the ordinary. Even the public, we urge them to call us or contact us."

Roberts is charged with second degree burglary.

Police say they are investigating other crimes Roberts may have committed.