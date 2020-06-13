West Plains woman assaulted in her front yard; speaks out to warn others

A mother wants to warn others after she claims strangers assaulted her outside her home earlier this week. WARNING - there are graphic photos that some people may find disturbing.

"I think they were out, just looking for a fight," Cheek told KY3.

42-year-old Crystal Cheek was inside her home Tuesday evening, when her 18-year-old son, who was outside, says he shouted - do you have a staring problem - at three people who had stopped in a car directly in front of the house.

Then things took a violent turn.

"My son ran in the house and some dude was trying to push his way into the house, Cheek said. Nobody is doing that to me or my kids. I jumped out, ran outside and confronted the guy and he whacked me about three or four times."

As Cheek, her son and the man were fighting in the front yard, she says the driver, another man, joined in.

"I was getting my face beat in and he just went around and smacked me on the back on the head and I fell in a ditch."

Crystal, who is still sore, says she suffered busted lips, a cut and bruising to her chest and face along with a deep gash on her head which required nine staples.

"They were like this. He had big bug eyes and you could tell he was on something, Cheek added. He had to be on something. All three of them were like that. Who attacks someone you don't know for no reason?"

The car is described as an early 2000's model, four-door, gold or bronze Kia, with a spoiler on the back.

She's speaking out in hopes it could save someone else.

"I'm definitely pressing charges because they cracked my skull open to the bone. How many other people are they going to do that to? Maybe it's an elderly woman and they actually kill her," she exclaimed.

Call West Plains Police if you have any information.