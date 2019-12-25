West Plans, Mo. AMVETS Post provides hundreds of Christmas meals

While many people celebrated Christmas with loved ones Wednesday, hundreds of people in West Plains either worked or were home alone.

One local American Veterans Post spread some Christmas cheer and let people know they aren't forgotten.

For nearly three decades, the American Veterans Post 98, has gone the extra mile to make sure no one in the West Plains community would go without a warm meal on Christmas.

Post 98 opened it's doors to anyone on Christmas day that needed a warm meal.

"We do it to help make everybody feel that they aren't alone, Post Commander Keith Collins told KY3. Let them know they've got somebody that cares for them. We just like to be here for the community and help everybody out."

They feasted on ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, rolls and cake.

For some, it may be the only meal they have on Christmas Day because so many restaurants are closed.

For others, being alone during the holidays can be depressing.

A visit and a warm meal can be a welcomed blessing.

"When you go see their faces of some of them that don't get food or don't have family anymore and they can look at you and say God bless you, you are such a blessing, it means the world to all of us. It just brings joy to your heart," Sherry Collins added.

First responders weren't forgotten about either. Meals were delivered to staffers at the South Howell County Ambulance District, the police station, fire stations and at the Howell County Sheriff's Office.

"It's good to have somebody that shows their appreciation for us to feed us on this day, Deputy Shannon Caldwell exclaimed. Especially a veterans' group because we respect our veterans. If it wasn't for them, we wouldn't have the rights we have in this World, so that means a lot to us."

For Navy veteran Robert Ingalsbe, sharing the food with company makes his Christmas brighter.

"Well you got friends up here and we socialize. It's just a good place to go and they're are good people here," Ingalsbe explained.

Nearly 500 meals were made Wednesday, including cooking making this hams.

Overall, it was another Merry Christmas for so many in the community.

"How awesome that people would spend their day of celebration doing this for others. It just shows the good side of humanity," Caldwell said.

The AMVETS Post served roughly 500 meals on Thanksgiving as well.