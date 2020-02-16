West sparks Missouri State to 71-58 win over Indiana State

Missouri State head coach Dana Ford directs his team against Xavier during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday Nov. 15, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Updated: Sun 7:07 PM, Feb 16, 2020

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) -- Lamont West came off the bench to score a season-high 22 points with nine rebounds and Missouri State rolled to a 71-58 victory over Indiana State on Sunday.

West knocked down 6 of 10 shots from the floor, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, and made all seven of his free throws for the Bears (13-14, 7-7 Missouri Valley Conference). Tulio Da Silva added 11 points and eight rebounds, while Gaige Prim scored 10.

Christian Williams topped the Sycamores (14-11, 7-7) with 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting. Jordan Barnes pitched in with 14 points and four assists, while freshman Jake Laravia scored 11 with five rebounds.

Missouri State shot 47% from the floor and 44% from beyond the 3-point line (7 of 16). The Bears made 16 of 21 from the foul line. Indiana State shot 36% overall and made just 5 of 20 from distance. The Sycamores hit 13 of 18 foul shots.

 