Wet weather is keeping Howell County, Mo. road crews from repairing roads

More rain is the last thing road crews in Howell County need right now.

"This winter has just lingered on. Wet, wet, wet," Bill Lovelace exclaimed.

Howell County Northern Commissioner Bill Lovelace, says the wet conditions are hindering repair work on county roads.

"It's impossible for us to get our graders out on the road, he said. You know they weigh 20-tons and thanks to the voters passing our half-cent sales tax for road and bridge, we're able to get the material now to put on the roads, it's just the weather is not cooperating."

Lovelace says crews will need at least three or four sunny, windy days before roads are dry enough to work on.

The constant freezing and thawing is causing the pothole problem to get worse and excess rain is causing the edges of some roads to wash away.

Lovelace says crews will also need to clean out ditches or the problem will only continue.

"It's a safety hazard when the roads aren't in good shape and they're soft and falling apart," Lovelace explained.

A half-cent sales tax, funding work on roads and bridges, was passed in 2017.

"It's been a life saver. We have the equipment, we have the employees and now we have the funds to purchase the materials, to put on the roads and fix the roads. Our goal is to cover these roads with while limestone: the whole 1,000 miles that we have of gravel roads," Lovelace added.

Kirby Johnson has live on County Road 1750 for 30 years.

A section of the road in front of his home was repaired last year.

He knows crews will get the job done, once Mother Nature says so.

"I've always felt like the guys have addressed the road the best they could, under the conditions that they have to work with," Johnson told KY3.

Unfortunately, more rainfall could put work off for several more weeks.

Crews are also focusing on low-water crossings.

Lovelace says around 30 have been repaired from the 2017 floods.

He says they have more than 100 left to repair.

