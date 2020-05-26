Mercy of Springfield reports nearly 700 furloughs amid coronavirus crisis

We now know the impact of COVID-19 at Mercy of Springfield.

In a workplace filing with the city of Springfield and Greene County, Mercy reported 696 employees were impacted by furloughs or layoffs amid the COVID-19 crisis. The company announced the furloughs to employees impacted before May 22.

In the statement, a Mercy representative says many of the furloughs will be permanent. None of these positions impacted are represented by a union. The impacted positions include doctors, nurses and many more positions of care.

Mercy released this statement to KY3 News:



"As a ministry spanning nearly 200 years, Mercy continues to take strategic steps to manage the serious economic toll of the COVID-19 crisis that has impacted every health care system across the country. This includes a careful assessment of each community’s needs, restructuring to provide more efficient service, and implementing furloughs and job reductions as necessary throughout our ministry. We are also creating new ways to deliver care to our patients so health care needs are met both in and out of quarantine. This includes virtual visits with Mercy physicians, separate care tracks to treat COVID-19 patients, and enhanced safety protocols in all our facilities. These actions will ensure Mercy will continue to provide compassionate, excellent clinical care to millions of patients across several states in the years to come."

