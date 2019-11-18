Wheaton Fire District purchases new ladder truck

A new tool in one Barry County town should help firefighters reach more people, literally.

Wheaton Fire Protection District purchased its new ladder new truck from Neosho Fire Department. Wheaton's district covers parts of three counties, with lots of potential needs for this kind of equipment.

"We have two multi-story apartment complexes, we have multi multi-level homes. We have a new mill outside of town. Anything that could need an elevated water source, or access to the roof or second or third story windows, that's what a ladder is for," Wheaton Fire Protection District Captain Taylor Lombard said.

The truck will allow crews to attack fires from all angles.

"We can move it side to side, we can move it up and down," Captain Lombard said.

​The new ladder truck can extend up to 75 feet. Firefighters say it could be life-saving during certain kinds of emergencies.

"We had an apartment fire up here that was a big tragedy for the area. There were lives lost," Fire Department Board of Directors Co-Chairman Dwayne Pettengaill said.

Five people died in that fire in 2012. Wheaton firefighters say a ladder truck could have made a difference in that scene and others like it.

"It'll allow for aerial operations with the ladder, whether that be rescue, fire suppression, ventilation," Captain Lombard said.

Essentially, the truck helps volunteer crews do a needed job, better.

"They don't get paid a dime for this. It's all volunteering. They come to the meetings, they take training courses, the equipment has to be up to date," Pettengaill said.

It is equipment that now makes Wheaton the fourth department in the county with a high-reaching resource that not only helps this town, but others around it.

"There's some good guys, a great department," Pettengaill said.

With this new ladder truck comes new training that will help fire crews master using it safely and efficiently.