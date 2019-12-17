Wheelchairs for teens with disabilities swiped from family's porch

A Springfield family is pleaing for information on a pair of wheelchairs stolen from their sons who have disabilities.

Robert and Gale Jones said their boys are blessings. Both have special needs. Mark is 16 years old.

"Mark is, what they call, autistic and slow development, they really haven't given him a diagnosis," Robert said.

According to the Jones', the same goes for 14-year-old Micah. Both boys rely on feeding tubes for nutrition and on wheelchairs to get to school, doctors' appointments and the park.

"That's why the chairs are big, because they don't walk," Gale said.

Sunday night, thieves stole the wheelchairs right off the Jones' front porch.

"Normally at night we bring them in and I just didn't do it until after church and when we got home, they were gone," Robert said.

One of the chairs is red, the other is blue.

The family has lived in their Grant Beach neighborhood home for five years.

"Have a lot of problems, crime and stuff, but we never had this problem before," Gale said.

Until they can get new chairs, these parents are carrying their teens everywhere.

"There's some evil people out there," Robert said.

Gale said the family just wants the chairs back. Robert and Gale are hoping for a miracle for their biggest blessings.

"We just got to pray for the person who has it to give it back. Have a heart and bring it back to the boys," Gale said. "These boys didn't do nothing to nobody."

The family said they are planning to receive new wheelchairs through their insurance, but isn't sure how long it will take.

Springfield Police are looking for chairs and the people who stole them.

Anyone with information should call SPD.