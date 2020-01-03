Whistleblower alerts state of improper sewage dump in Sunrise Beach, Mo.; city faces punishment

"That's partially treated sewage," Brandon Mitchell said of brown residue in a creek near the Lake of the Ozarks Friday afternoon.

Partially treated sludge could be found in a creek near the Lake of the Ozarks on January 3, 2020.

Mitchell, a former employee of the City of Sunrise Beach, thousands upon thousands of gallons of that sewage spilled down a hillside for months.

"The trash pumps 285 gallons a minute, and the incident I reported to the [Department of Natural Resources]? He let that pump run for at least 45 minutes," Mitchell said. "So, do the math."

That means more than 12,000 gallons of that sludge bypassed the treatment system into a gravel ditch and under a fence at the Sunrise Beach Sewage Treatment Plant.

Mitchell said he had to report it, despite push back from his boss, Public Works Director Brian Scheiter.

"I told him that there was no way I was going to go to prison for something that he did, and for something he was intentionally doing," Mitchell recalled.

Mitchell contacted the DNR on October 4th. Five days later, investigators came to check it out.

According to the agency's report, investigators found the flow not far from where treated sewage is properly released.

In the ditch itself? Solid waste.

The DNR slapped the City of Sunrise Beach with five violations under Missouri's Clean Water Act for having that bypass, and failing to report it, among other issues.

The city has until January 18th, 30 days after receiving the report from the DNR, to respond on how it will fix the issue, or there could be repercussions.

"When facilities are not able to or refuse to address violations, there is the potential of escalation," said Joe Stoops of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR says despite the investigation, there is no evidence that the partially treated sewage from that October day made it to the Lake.

"Presently, the Lake of the Ozarks is not considered an impaired waterway," Stoops said.

Mitchell believes otherwise, after what he showed me in the creek this afternoon.

"That's fresh," Mitchell said. Somebody pumped out of the plant recently. This is 20 feet. 20 feet and the only reason I can't go any deeper is because it all turns to water. That's...yeah..."

KY3/KSPR's Andrew Havranek did reach out to the City of Sunrise Beach for an interview or a statement on the DNR's investigation, as well as a comment on hostile work environment allegations made by Mitchell. The City Clerk said the city "would have no comment on either of these matters."

The DNR said it could not comment on any further investigations at this time.

Editor's Note: LakeExpo's Nathan Bechtold contributed to this report. Click HERE for more.