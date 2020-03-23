White River Marine Group eliminates positions at plants, including in Lebanon, Mo.

The White River Marine Group announced the reduction of jobs at its plants, including Tracker Marine in Lebanon, Mo.

The reductions began Monday. The company eliminated 350 positions or 11% of the workforce across its seven facilities. The company did not release how many workers lost their jobs at the Lebanon plant.

White River Marine Group released this statement:

"We are greatly saddened about the personal impact this tragedy is having on our dedicated team members. Like countless other manufacturers including major American automobile companies, these conditions require us to temporarily reduce our staffing levels, and today we made the difficult decision to reduce our workforce by approximately 350 positions, or 11 percent, across seven facilities.

Our strong desire is to rehire our extremely talented individuals as quickly as conditions allow. Until then, we’re doing all we can to support impacted team members, including providing a severance program that includes full pay and benefits for an additional two weeks as well as additional support based on years of service.

We remain committed to delivering America’s favorite boats and offering families the opportunity to safely spend time out on the water, which is more important than ever in these unprecedented times.

