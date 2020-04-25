Whiteman Air Force Base to salute Missouri health care workers with flyover

The Whiteman Air Force Base will perform a flyover Tuesday to honor all the Missouri health care professionals and others on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers say the flyover will also honor first responders, military members, essential personnel and volunteers.

TeamWhiteman will perform an Air Force salutes flyover across several Kansas City area and medical facilities. The tribute will include a B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber, four T-38 Talons and two A-10 Thunderbolt lls.

More details, including a timeline and flight path, will be announced in the upcoming days.