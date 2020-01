Jimmy Whitt Jr. scored a career-high 30 points to lead Arkansas to a 75-55 win over Vanderbilt on Wednesday night.

Whitt, a graduate transfer from SMU, scored 17 points in the first half to help the Razorbacks to a 34-28 lead at halftime. Saben Lee led Vanderbilt with 17 points, all in the second half, and Maxwell Evans added 16, all in the first half.

The Commodores have lost 23 straight SEC games.

Arkansas welcomes Kentucky to Bud Walton Arena Saturday.