Why women say the Real ID process in Missouri is too complicated

Missourians are realizing more and more the Real ID process is complicated.

If you plan to fly or enter into federal buildings you will need a Real ID starting October 1. The old version of the Missouri driver's license will not be enough. You'll have to have a Real ID or a US passport.

Now getting the Real ID has been a process, especially for women. The Missouri Department of Revenue requires you have several documents when you come to get your Real ID. They include documents to prove your full name, birthday, lawful status, social security number, proof of residence, and any name changes. That all takes several documents. And it's something that many people, especially women are having trouble with gathering. Women have to show documents proving every name change.

Norma Wirth ran into problems because her social security card was stolen years ago when her wallet was taken. Plus, she does not know where her marriage certificate is from 1956. She tried showing other documents with her maiden name, like her son's birth certificate. But that wasn't enough. In frustration, Norma gave up for now.

Lori Johnson Murawski, says it took her a full month to finally get her Real ID. Having a P.O. Box required her to find some extra documents. I t's definitely not something to put off until the last minute if it's important for you to have a Real ID.

"It just seems like it's overkill," said Werth. "And I can see that if this goes through without then doing some tweaking, there is going to be a terrible mess at the DMV. They're going to have a lot of really angry, disgruntled people."

If you're planning to go get your Real ID, make sure you check the Missouri Real ID website or stop by the license office to pick up a list of the requirements before you go.

