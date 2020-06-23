Wildlife being spotted in some local towns

People across the Ozarks are spotting some fascinating wildlife lately.

One person saw a bear, the other a bobcat. That bear was spotted up in the Hollister area, the bobcat off of the South Creek Greenway Trail in Springfield. Francis Skalicky with the Missouri Department of Conservation said it's fairly common to see wildlife moving around at this time of year.

"Bobcats are also very shy," said Skalicky. "But sometimes they overcome that shyness in the search for food, they realize there's a lot of food, there's adequate amount of shelter, so an urban environment is not a bad place to be from a bobcat's standpoint."

Like the bobcat caught lounging under a deck of Bill and Kathryn Marler. KY3 spoke with a neighbor who has seen, and photographed this bobcat over the past couple weeks.

"We saw him between our houses," said Karla Gregg. "He hopped up on our fence and walked along the back of our fence."

He's also been seen seeking out food. Karla has mixed feelings about the bobcat.

"It's just very fascinating but I am concerned for, for my small animals," said Gregg. "I have two small dogs and there's a little girl that lives close by, plays in her back yard, so yes it is concerning."

The usually rare bobcat sighting, he took off shortly after the interview, was something to see. And the more common bear sightings that the Conservation Department advised about on their Facebook page recently.

"Bears really don't like to be around us probably any more than we like to be around them," said Skalicky.

Both animals are fairly timid and it's suggested that you try to scare them off of your property, but if you are concerned about them being on or near your property, it's asked that you call the Missouri Department of Conservation.