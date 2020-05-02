Willard Aquatic Center vandalized, damage expected to cost thousands of dollars

The Willard Aquatic Center was recently vandalized, and the damage is expected to cost thousands of dollars.

Willard Parks and Recreation leaders say the damage was discovered between April 24 and April 30, but it's unknown when it happened or who was involved.

A photo shows one lifeguard chair and several other pieces of equipment damaged in the empty space for pool water.

"This vandalism during a year where the pool season is already dramatically affected by COVID 19 certainly impacts all of our residents and those who enjoy our aquatic facilities," Willard Parks said in a Facebook statement.

If you have any information on the vandalism or suspects, contact the Willard Police Department at 417-742-3077 or ChiefOfPolice@cityofwillard.org.