Willard, Mo. law enforcement mixing "No Shave November" and "Shop with a Cop" programs

First responders in Willard, Mo. are combining a couple of charitable efforts you often see this time of year. And they're doing it all for kids.

You've probably heard of No Shave November and Shop with a Cop. But in Willard, law enforcement took those two ideas to the extreme. The Willard Police Department decided to allow officers to grow facial hair for the months of November and December. And instead of raising awareness for a health issue, it's all for the kids. They're raising money to be able to take kids from struggling families shopping for Christmas.

The police officers invited Willard firefighters and EMS to join them, so it's called the Shop with a First Responder program. Facial hair is usually against policy for the police department, and firefighters and EMS can only grow a limited amount of facial hair, to ensure their masks will still seal tight. But many are joining in, growing at least a mustache to raise awareness for the effort. And they look forward to shopping with some Willard area kids.

"Kids, it's so important, and it's so important to make a good first impression with these kids, to have a positive interaction with law enforcement," said Officer Brandon Bond of the Willard Police Department. "That changes their life, so whether it's working as a DARE officer or Shop with a cop, any opportunity to interact with them, I think is it extremely special, and I'll take it any chance I can get."

They plan to choose the families by speaking with counselors at Willard Schools. Their goal is to help at least 20 families, but it will all depend on the response. You can drop off donations for the Shop with a First Responder program at Mid-Missouri Bank in Willard or the Willard Police Department.