Willard hosts annual Veterans Day parade

Doug Sanders has lived in Willard for more than 30 years. He stood in awe as the parade strutted past him and his family. He made sure to show each veteran how much he appreciated them.

"Thank you for your service," said Sanders.

Sanders says he is not a veteran, but his father served in the army and fought in Normandy.

He says being able to share his love for the red, white, and blue makes the event even more special.

"My favorite part is the vets, you just can't thank them enough," said Sanders

People of all ages lined Jackson Street, proudly waving the American flag and saying hello to all who passed by.

Motorcycles rumbled by carrying the American flag and marching bands played patriotic tunes, all in honor of those who fight for our country like Desert Storm Veteran, Tom Ferguson.

"I was in the navy for 11 years," said Ferguson.

Ferguson says he feels proud to be a veteran and if he had the chance, he'd do it all over again.

"It's not about me, it's about everybody who has served, those who served in the past, those who will serve in the future and those who never made it back home," said Ferguson.