Willard, Mo. students are okay after a car hit their bus

A Willard School District bus was hit Friday morning at the intersection of State Highway O and Farm Road 129, that's between highway 13 and Willard. The highway patrol says the car hit the back of the bus. No middle or high school students were hurt.

The car ran off the highway and caught fire. The driver and a passenger in the car suffered minor injuries.

The Willard School District released a statement on Facebook that said "All students are safe following a transportation incident on the AM High School/ Middle School route of Bus #50. Parents have been notified. Thank you to our first responders for their quick support! "