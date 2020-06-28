Winners of St. Jude Dream Home, additional prizes announced on KSPR

For years, KSPR has partnered with St. Jude Children's Hospital raffling off amazing houses.

Many contractors work free of charge to help build the Dream Home. While this year is Reid Homes’ dream home for St. Jude, it’s the contractor’s first time building the dream home outside of Springfield.

Construction is well underway on this $360,000 home, located at 711 North Greer in Nixa, Missouri. Here's a closer look at the dream home.

Winners of the St. Jude Dream Home and other prizes were announced live Sunday during a one-hour live special on KSPR.

The winner of the dream home, built by Reid Homes, Inc., is Steven Van Der Steen of Kimberling City, Missouri.

Other 2020 Springfield prize winners include the following:

-Tickets on Sale prize, Encore Arrow 46" zero turn lawn mower, courtesy of Greg’s Mower Shop & Encore: Anita Thomas of Springfield, Missouri

-Early Bird prize, Kawasaki STX160 jet ski, courtesy of Youngblood Power Sports: Phyllis Long of Mountain Grove, Missouri

-Bonus prize, Nissan Rogue S FWD, courtesy of Youngblood Auto Group: Shirley Gates of Aurora, Missouri

-Last chance prize, $5,000 Ashley HomeStore® gift card: Carolyn Berning of Stockton, Missouri

All proceeds from the ticket sales benefit the hospital in the fight against childhood cancer.