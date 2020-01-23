Winter weather causes travel issues in rural Missouri

This latest blast of Winter weather had the most impact out to our east, where Wednesday night and Thursday, snow, rain and a wintry mix fell.

Wednesday night areas north of West Plains - Ava, Mountain Grove and Cabool - had issues with ice on the roads giving drivers trouble. Then, Thursday morning and up until about 4:30 pm, road conditions were not ideal, but things have gotten much better. Traffic is moving fine on the highways and main roads, but it's the secondary roads that will provide issues both tonight and tomorrow morning for drivers.

Wednesday night, icy road conditions in Douglas County caused a car and a responding trooper to slide off the road.

First responders in the Cabool area helped free a driver from this SUV that rolled over due to icy roads.

Then Thursday morning, a semi lost control and went off the road just west of Cualfield.

"In the last 24 hours, we've had 15 crashes that have resulted in seven injuries. We're expecting at least 24 more hours of winter-time weather, so we anticipate that number to rise," Missouri Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeff Kinder told KY3.

At one point Wednesday night, first responders had so many calls, they asked drivers who saw a car in a ditch to stop and see if anyone was hurt before calling 911.

"We have such a volume of calls during a weather event like this, that we will get to everyone. Now we may have to prioritize the crashes we go to first," Sgt. Kinder explained.

Thursday, MoDOT was out in full force clearing roads and treating slick spots.

To the south in Koshkonong, Mo. it was more of a wintry mix, while in Willow Springs it was snowing hard.

"We're keeping on top of the roads the best we can. With snow continually falling, we just have to be out there consistently," MoDOT's Amy Bryant added.

We're not out of the woods yet - secondary roads and county roads will likely be dicey Friday morning, now that temperatures have fallen below freezing.

"Give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination and slow down," Sgt. Kinder exclaimed.

MoDOT crews are working 12 hour shifts. Crews will be out all night clearing roads.

If you don't have to get out of the house, first responders ask you give them a break and stay in.

