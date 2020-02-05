Wintry blast hits Miller, Mo.

Little to no snow in Springfield but quite a bit more to the north and west.

A short 30 minute drive up Interstate 44 to Miller you’d find that winter hit on Wednesday.

Cheryl Richards wasn't expecting it.

"Last time they were saying we were supposed to get snow it did nothing but rain but no snow," she said.

There were no sign of any kids on school play grounds Wednesday. School buses sat cold and empty in their parking stalls.

Miller was all but shut down for a snow day.

"It's actual snow. Time to play in it," Richards.

There was no one to be found. We drove around Miller, listening for the screams of snowball fight or sled ride.

Finally, we found the Snider boys.

We took an unofficial measurement of just how much snow had fallen.

"Seven centimeters," said one of the boys.

That's just under three inches.

"Usually it doesn't happen here," said Sue Anne Snider.

"It misses us," said Tyler Snider.

They said their three boys are having the time of their lives.

"They've seen a little bit. But nothing, I mean nothing like it snowed today. They're excited. They're enjoying it. They're loving every bit of it," said Tyler Snider.

The boys were bundled up and wasted no time taking advantage of a day off of school.

"Whether they get sick or not they had to come out here and play in it," said Sue Anne Snider.

The boys and their dogs spent most of the day building snow forts and have snowball fights, until their father decided to step it up a notch.

Sue Anne Snider said, "They've been begging me all morning. Let's go sledding! Let's go sledding!"

The boys piled onto a sled their father tied to an ATV and went for a joy ride.

The few people out in Miller Wednesday afternoon embraced the wintry blast.

Richards said, "I guess if it comes, it comes. It's got to be winter time."

"It's just part of living in the Ozarks. It's 70 one day and snowing the next," said Tyler Snider.

"You could have tornado warnings all at the same time so you never know," said Sue Anne Snider.

