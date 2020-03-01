With membership declining, local fire department may start charging non-members

A small rural fire department in Howell County may have to start charging non-members if they respond to an emergency at their home.

The Pottersville Volunteer Fire Department has a serious problem on its hands.

For the past six years, Chief Sam Gunter says membership is steadily declining.

"That's how we operate, is off of membership funds," Gunter said.

Right now, the department has 325 paying members.

"I've been driving around on the county roads and there's probably another 100 to 150 more homes out there that I know of. I haven't hit all the county roads yet, but there's several more than that probably," Gunter added.

So far in 2020, the department has fought four house fires - each non-members.

"If we fight a non-member fire, we're losing money hand over fist because it's costing us to operate but yet we're not getting anything in return," Gunter explained.

For two decades a membership has cost residents who own one home, $40.

Effective Sunday, the membership for one home will cost $50 - up to $120 for three homes.

The membership is good for a calendar year.

"I would say it's definitely worth it and the reason why is I'd rather spend $50 to think I've got security, Janice Redburn told KY3. It's a security blanket. Especially when the fire departments can come and help maybe save your house or get you out of a burning house."

Per Missouri Statute, a membership based fire department may charge non-members for responding to an emergency at their home.

The department can legally charge $100 just for responding - twice the price of a membership.

Then, the department can charge $500 per partial or whole hour that they are on scene.

"You never know when it could be you, your home or your family members or neighbors. All neighbors really need to get together and support the fire department and the community," Redburn said.

If more members join, the department will be able to buy better gear and make needed repairs to trucks.

If you live in the Pottersville District and would like to pay your membership, you can contact the department via Facebook or at 417-256-4848.

People are encouraged to stop by the station located on Hwy K on the first and third Monday nights of each month, when firefighters are at the station for training. At least one firefighter will be there beginning at 6 PM.

