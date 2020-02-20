With temps dropping tonight, some homes may be at risk for pipes freezing

With temperatures dropping to the teens overnight, homes built before the 1990s and mobile homes run the risk of pipes freezing over.

When water freezes, it expands. This can cause PVC and metal pipes to crack. They leak upon thawing.

Zak Paine, the general manager of All Hours Plumbing says best case scenario, “You have a high utility bill if you don’t get it taken care of right away.”

Worst case scenario, burst pipes can lead to flooding.

If your bathroom or kitchen fixtures are on outside walls, they are more at risk for freezing due to the lack of ventilation. You can check your fixtures by feeling for drafts under sinks. If the walls are not properly insulated, there will be a noticeable temperature difference.

Leaving the cabinet door open allows heat from the house to keep those fixtures warm, preventing freezing.

The easiest way you can prevent freezing is by dripping the pipes. You want a slow drip on both the hot water, and the cold water pipes.

Hot water pipes, because of the extreme temperature difference, freezes the fastest.

The next step is to insulate any outdoor crawl space vents to prevent frozen hoses. A piece of Styrofoam will do the trick, and only costs about eleven dollars.

You can cut the Styrofoam to the size of the vent and push it in snuggly.

If your pipes freeze over, a blow dryer, heat tape or a space heater can be used to defrost them. Turn the water off before defrosting your pipes.

When using a space heater, you never want to leave it unoccupied. If they get knocked over or if something falls on it, there is a risk of them catching fire.