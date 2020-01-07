Witnesses in a murder trial recall deadly crash that killed a Springfield woman

Emotional testimony on the first day of a murder trial for a Springfield man.

Tommy Morris is charged with second degree murder, accused of killing Dana Sowards in a violent crash.

"This is going to be bad," said crash witness David Broughton.

After opening statements and Springfield Police detectives addressed the court, prosecutors called on the people who saw the violent crash, to recount what happened in the intersection of Mount Vernon and Scenic on April 17, 2018.

Broughton said, "I saw an explosion of glass. That was really the most memorable visual, the explosion of glass. When the white car made contact it seemed as if the black car was almost picked up."

Ben Cole was driving a car Morris hit.

"It happened really fast. I got hit by another car. It was just sliding on its way over to me. It wasn't like moving forward towards me. It looked like it was sliding. The person driving it had no control at all," he said.

Authorities accuse Morris of selling drugs. They were tracking him earlier that day. Undercover detectives were trying to pull him over. He took off instead initiating a high speed chase. Officers say he blew through a red light causing the deadly crash.

Prosecutors said this is the cause of the wreck.

The defense argues that the chase ended right before the crash calling it a tragic accident.

The most compelling testimony coming from Sowards’ own mother, Beverly Adams.

"I knew something bad was wrong," she said.

Adams walked to the intersection where the crash happened with her grandson, Sowards’ youngest child.

"I said is that a G6 Pontiac. He said yes. I said is she dead? He just nodded," she said, describing a conversation she had with an officer. "I would have probably fell apart if I didn't have Gage with me. I tried to hold it together for him."

The prosecutors will continue calling their witnesses Wednesday morning.

Following the state's case, the defense will have a chance to offer their case to the judge.

They're hoping to get a lesser conviction of involuntary manslaughter instead of second degree murder.

Judge Michael Cordonnier will render a verdict when both sides wrap up their arguments.

