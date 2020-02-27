Woman accused of stealing $81,000 from grocery store in Jasper, Arkansas

A woman is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a grocery store in Jasper, Arkansas over the past two years.

Mary Spencer, who previously worked as a cashier at Harps Food Store, is charged with theft and falsifying a business record.

Harps says she made off with more than $81,000 between December 2018 and January 2020.

According to court records, Spencer admitted to ringing up groceries, taking the customer's money, then voiding the transaction and taking cash from the register.

Prosecutors say, at the end of of the night, Spencer would falsify paperwork to cover her tracks.

Harps says there were 76 different instances of Spencer voiding transactions.