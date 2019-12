Springfield police are investigating an assault at Martha's Vineyard nightclub.

Officers say a woman was hit in the face by a man when he swung at her with his car keys on the end of a lanyard. She was transported to the hospital. Police don't believe the two knew each other.

Officers tell KY3 News they have very limited information on a possible suspect. You are asked to call the Springfield Police Department or Crimestoppers if you have any information about this case.