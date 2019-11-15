Laclede County, Mo. prosecutor charges woman after 2 shot in Phillipsburg

Updated: Fri 6:17 PM, Nov 15, 2019

LEBANON, Mo. - Laclede County prosecutors charged a Springfield woman after deputies say she shot two near I-44 Thursday night.

Becki Stalder is held in the Laclede County jail on two counts of assault, and two armed criminal action charges.

Investigators say a man and woman were shot several times in Phillipsburg, near the I-44 exit. Emergency crews airlifted the two to a Springfield hospital.

Deputies arrested Stadler while walking along railroad tracks near the crime scene. The Missouri's State Highway Patrol's body heat monitors found her.

 