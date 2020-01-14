Woman charged in former northern Arkansas lawmaker's death faces new charges

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2015, file photo, Sen. Linda Collins-Smith, R-Pocahontas, listens to testimony at a meeting of the Senate Committee on Public Health, Welfare and Labor at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. Authorities on Friday, June 14, 2019, said they've arrested an Arkansas woman in connection with the killing of former state Sen. Linda Collins-Smith, who was found dead outside her own home, on June 4. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)
A woman charged with killing a former Arkansas state lawmaker faces new charges alleging that she asked fellow inmates to kill the victim's ex-husband.

Authorities on Tuesday charged Rebecca Lynn O'Donnell with two counts of criminal solicitation to commit capital murder and two counts of criminal solicitation to commit tampering with physical evidence. O'Donnell was charged last year with capital murder in the death of former state Sen. Linda Collins.

An affidavit filed Tuesday says four inmates told a State Police investigator that O'Donnell talked with them about killing Collins' ex-husband and making the death look like suicide.

 