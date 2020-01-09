Teen crashes while being chased by deputies

A teenager from Galena suffered serious injuries when she crashed an SUV while being chased by deputies.

The Missouri State Highway Patrols says Misty Atchley, 17, drove off the side of Highway 176 east of Rockaway Beach around 4:30 am Thursday. Troopers say Atchley was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the SUV as it flipped.

Taney County Sheriff Jimmie Russell says the SUV had been stolen from an apartment complex. Russell says it was reported that the thief tried to hit the owner with the vehicle.